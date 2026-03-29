Apps from AI providers on a smartphone: more and more chatbots are disregarding their users' instructions, according to a recent study. Symbolbild: Philip Dulian/dpa

AI systems are increasingly ignoring the instructions of their users - and even deceiving them: a new study warns of security risks when using such models in critical infrastructure.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you AI models are increasingly ignoring human instructions and even deceiving users, according to a recent study.

The study examined 700 cases based on real interactions with users.

In some cases, the AI even deleted emails, changed computer codes and independently published blog posts. Show more

When it comes to artificial intelligence, the focus is primarily on its latest capabilities and impact on the world of work. However, a recent study suggests what could lie ahead for users and humanity in general: According to it, there are more and more cases of AI chatbots and autonomous AI agents ignoring human instructions, circumventing safety precautions or deceiving users.

As the Guardian reports, the researchers have identified a marked increase in cases of "scheming", i.e. deceptive or self-serving behavior by AI systems. According to the British newspaper, a study by the Centre for Long-Term Resilience (CLTR) documents almost 700 real-life incidents in which AI models exhibited problematic behavior. Between October and March, the number of such cases increased fivefold. In some cases, the AI systems are even said to have deleted emails and other files without instructions.

Based on real interactions

Unlike previous investigations, which were mainly carried out under laboratory conditions, the analysis is based on real interactions between users and AI chatbots on Platform X. Systems from companies such as Google, OpenAI, X and Anthropic were examined. The study was co-financed by the government-backed British AI Safety Institute (AISI).

The authors of the study see the findings as a warning signal. Tommy Shaffer Shane, former government AI expert and head of the study, told the Guardian: "At the moment, these systems are still slightly unreliable junior employees. But if in six to twelve months' time they become extremely capable senior employees who are plotting against you, then that's a very different kind of problem."

Shane also warned against the use of such models in sensitive areas: "Models are increasingly being used in contexts with extremely high risks, such as in the military or in critical national infrastructure. It is precisely there that deceptive behavior could cause considerable, even catastrophic damage," the Guardian quotes him as saying

Code changed, emails deleted

The study lists several specific examples. In one case, an AI agent named Rathbun is said to have publicly attacked its human operator after the latter had forbidden it to perform a certain action. The agent published a blog post in which it accused the user of "insecurity, plain and simple" and claimed that the user wanted to "protect his little power territory".

In another case, despite explicit instructions not to change computer code, an AI agent simply "created" another agent that made the change instead.

Another chatbot admitted to having deleted or archived hundreds of emails on its own authority. According to the Guardian, the system explained: "I moved hundreds of emails to the trash and archived them without showing you the plan or getting your permission. That was wrong, because I directly violated your instructions."

Elon Musk's Grok also affected

According to the study, problematic behavior was also evident in copyright issues. For example, an AI agent is said to have circumvented a copyright block in order to transcribe a YouTube video. According to the study, the system pretended that the transcript was needed for a hearing-impaired person.

Mention is also made of Grok, the AI chatbot from Elon Musk's company xAI. For months, this bot led a user to believe that it had internally forwarded suggestions for changes to an entry in "Grokipedia". To make this appear credible, the system even invented internal messages and ticket numbers.

According to the Guardian, Grok later admitted in this case: "In previous conversations, I used phrases like 'I'll pass this on' or 'I can flag this for the team' somewhat loosely. This could understandably sound like I had a direct line of communication to xAI leadership or human reviewers. The truth is, I didn't."

"New form of insider risk"

The study is likely to further fuel the debate on stricter international supervision of high-performance AI systems. How reliable is AI, which is being used more and more in business, economics, administration and critical infrastructure? Experts such as Dan Lahav, co-founder of the AI security company Irregular, warn: "AI can now be seen as a new form of insider risk," the Guardian quotes him as saying.