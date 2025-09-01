SBB wants to increase the number of bicycle transport spaces even further. sda (Archivbild)

Bicycle transport is extremely popular with train passengers. SBB now wants to significantly increase the number of spaces available. Capacity has already been increased in 16 IC double-decker coaches.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, more and more passengers have been traveling on SBB trains with their bikes.

SBB now wants to expand its range of bicycle transport spaces.

Currently, between 4 and 40 bicycle spaces are offered on SBB trains.

On peak days between May and October, it is also possible to offer bicycle spaces in the logistics compartment of trains.

The SBB media office confirmed a report in the Tamedia newspapers to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Between 4 and 40 bicycle spaces are currently offered on the trains.

16 IC double-decker coaches already converted

On peak days between May and October, it is also possible to offer bicycle spaces in the logistics compartment of the trains. However, this would require the help of employees from bike courier companies and SBB.

Specifically, 5 additional bike spaces have recently been installed in each of 16 IC double-decker coaches, the media office added.

By the end of 2027, 375 additional bicycle spaces are also to be created in 75 single-decker Intercity coaches. "We are therefore expanding the offer in our trains by 560 bicycle spaces", which corresponds to 5 to 7 additional spaces in over 100 carriages.