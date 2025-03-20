Western Switzerland is moving out. According to a study, more and more French-speaking Swiss are leaving the country. Picture: Agentur

Rising housing and living costs are putting pressure on the French-speaking Swiss. A new survey shows: Almost one in three French-speaking Swiss are thinking about moving to France - and tens of thousands are already actively looking for real estate.

The Romands suffer from the high cost of housing and living. According to a representative Comparis survey in French-speaking Switzerland, almost one in three people questioned are open to the idea of emigrating. The figures show that it is not just a thought, but that a considerable proportion of the population is already taking concrete steps towards a move.

16.9 percent of all those who are comfortable with the idea of cross-border commuting are already actively looking for a property in France to live there as a cross-border commuter. That is 5.1 percent of the entire survey sample and corresponds to around 51,000 households in French-speaking Switzerland. "In our opinion, this is partly due to the high cost of living and housing costs in Switzerland," says Comparis real estate expert Harry Büsser.

Prospect of a lower cost of living lures the French across the border

All study participants were asked what could motivate them to move to France as a cross-border commuter - even if they answered in the survey that they were not comfortable with the idea of emigrating.

Financial considerations, particularly the prospect of a lower cost of living, were the most important factor. With a share of 40.3 percent, most respondents stated that a lower cost of living would be the most important factor motivating them to move abroad.

Almost equally important, but not quite as important, are low rents or purchase prices, which represent an important incentive for 33.9 percent of respondents. In addition to the clearly dominant financial reasons, quality of life was cited by 29.3% of respondents as an incentive to relocate.

Uncertainty about the bureaucratic system in France as an obstacle

Although many French-speaking people are toying with the idea of moving to France, there are also many factors that prevent them from doing so: One key point is the distance to family and friends. Overall, 47.7 percent of respondents consider this criterion to be a major obstacle.

Another decisive hurdle is commuting time and transport connections. 47.4 percent of participants consider this to be a problem.

Uncertainties regarding administration, taxes and health insurance were mentioned by 45.1 percent of respondents. "On the one hand, this probably has to do with the fact that the respondents are familiar with the conditions in Switzerland and know how to deal with them. In France, however, they would have to find a new approach. In addition, many seem to have the impression that the administration and bureaucracy in Switzerland are easier to deal with than in France," says the Comparis expert.

Acquaintances and friends as cross-border commuters accelerate the trend

The fact that 67.6 percent of those surveyed already have friends or acquaintances in this situation shows how common it is in French-speaking Switzerland to move to France as a cross-border commuter. Those who have such friends or acquaintances are much more willing to do the same.

"This is also one reason why we believe the trend of cross-border commuters moving to France could accelerate: The more households that move to France, the more French-speaking Swiss will have friends who have already made the move. This in turn increases their willingness to take the plunge," says Comparis real estate expert Harry Büsser.

Of the respondents who are seriously considering moving to France as cross-border commuters, 88.2 percent have acquaintances or friends who have already made the move. Of those respondents who absolutely rule out moving to France as a cross-border commuter, only 60.7 percent have acquaintances or friends in this situation.