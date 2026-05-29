More and more people are staying away from hotels. KEYSTONE

Campsites, vacation apartments and group accommodation were more popular than ever in 2025. The Swiss parahotel industry recorded over 18 million overnight stays and benefited in particular from a sharp rise in demand from abroad.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss para-hotel industry recorded a total of 18.1 million overnight stays in 2025, 4.7 percent more than in the previous year.

Demand from abroad increased particularly strongly, while Swiss guests also stayed more frequently in vacation apartments, campsites and group accommodation.

Campsites recorded the strongest growth of all segments with an increase of 8.2%. Show more

Like the hotel industry, the Swiss parahotel industry registered more overnight stays in 2025. Foreign demand in particular increased significantly, but there were also more overnight stays by Swiss guests.

A total of 18.1 million overnight stays were recorded in Swiss vacation apartments, campsites and collective accommodation, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Friday. This is 4.7 percent more than in 2024.

Significantly more overnight stays at campsites

Swiss guests accounted for 11.7 million overnight stays - an increase of 2.1% compared to the previous year. This represents around two thirds of all overnight stays. However, the increase in foreign guests was significantly higher at 9.8 percent to 6.3 million.

The increase in vacation apartments, the largest segment in the para-hotel industry, was 4.3% to 7.4 million overnight stays. Thanks to more overnight stays by foreign guests, there was also an increase of 1.9% to 5.5 million in collective accommodation. At 5.2 million, the number of campsites was even significantly higher - an increase of 8.2 percent.

Positive overall tourism balance

Overnight stays in Swiss tourism thus increased significantly overall in 2025. In the hotel industry, overnight stays increased by 2.6% to 43.9 million, as the FSO had already announced in February.

This means that the Swiss accommodation sector recorded a total of 62.0 million overnight stays in 2025 - an increase of 3.2%. However, the parahotel industry accounted for a much smaller proportion of all overnight stays, at just under 30 percent.