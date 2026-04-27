Older workers are increasingly remaining active in working life. (symbolic image) Keystone

More and more people in Switzerland are staying in work after retirement age: since 2005, the number of over-64s in employment has more than doubled.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The number of people over 64 in employment has more than doubled since 2005.

Today, around 220,000 people of retirement age are working.

Many are self-employed or work part-time. Show more

The number of working people of retirement age in Switzerland has increased significantly over the past two decades. According to the latest figures from the Swiss Labor Force Survey (Sake), the proportion of over-64s in the workforce has more than doubled since 2005.

Twenty years ago, around 87,000 people were working after reaching the normal retirement age; by 2025, this figure had risen to 220,000. According to an analysis by the financial news agency AWP, this is now around two and a half times the figure for 2005.

The increase reflects demographic developments, among other things: the baby boomers are increasingly moving into the over-64 age group, which is growing significantly as a result.

At the same time, there is a trend towards longer employment in old age: around 12% of the over-64s are currently in work, compared to 7% in 2005. The statistics updated in mid-April also show that both genders are equally likely to be in employment.

More than half of full-time employees over the age of 64 are self-employed. However, most of them work 50 percent or less. Only around a seventh are employed full-time.

Overall, the over-64s will make up 4.5 percent of the workforce in 2025, compared to 2.1 percent in 2005, which is less than half.