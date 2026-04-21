More and more young Swiss people are developing bowel cancer. (symbolic image) Keystone

Colorectal cancer is considered a disease of old age - but more and more young people in Switzerland are developing it. Since 1980, the risk of developing the disease among people under 50 has increased by an average of around half a percent per year, according to a new study by the University of Geneva. The researchers speak of an "alarming" development.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A new study by the University of Geneva shows that the risk of bowel cancer in Swiss people under the age of 50 has risen by an average of around half a percent per year since 1980.

The researchers analyzed almost 100,000 cases from four decades and speak of an "alarming" development - it is the first study on this phenomenon in Switzerland.

Thanks to early detection programs, the risk of developing the disease has fallen among the over-50s, making the trend among younger people all the more significant. Show more

More and more young Swiss people have bowel cancer. Since 1980, the risk of new cases among those under 50 has risen by an average of around half a percent per year, as a new study shows.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the University of Geneva speaks of an "alarming" development. According to the university, the study published in the "European Journal of Cancer" is the first study on this phenomenon in Switzerland.

The researchers from the university and the university hospitals in Geneva analyzed almost 100,000 cases from the years 1980 to 2021 for the study. Most recently, around 7 per 100,000 people under the age of 50 were diagnosed with colorectal cancer every year in Switzerland.

The increase among younger people contrasts with the trend among the over-50s, where the risk of developing bowel cancer has decreased thanks to early detection programs.

Possible reasons for the increase are changes in diet and exercise.