Last year, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular service assisted Swiss travelers abroad in 1,238 cases. This represents a 14 percent increase compared to the previous year. There are several reasons for this rise.

Marianne Jenni, head of the Consular Directorate at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, has observed a trend toward travel to crisis-stricken areas.

Tourism More and more Swiss travelers are in need of consular protection

According to federal figures, Swiss citizens are traveling abroad more and more—in 2025, there were approximately 12 million trips lasting more than one day. According to the Consular Directorate of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), there is also a trend toward adventure vacations—that is, travel to countries where conditions are dangerous.

The increase in consular protection cases in 2025 can also be explained by the fact that there were more frequent mental health emergencies during trips abroad. Additionally, more Swiss citizens of active retirement age fell ill while traveling abroad.

Finally, according to the FDFA, more people were traveling alone. Often, they lacked the necessary preparation. Officials therefore urged travelers to take personal responsibility.