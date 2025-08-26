More beautiful, more likeable, more precise and more educated? Austrians are enthusiastic about their own High German. However, they find German High German arrogant. (symbolic image) Keystone

More beautiful, more likeable, more educated? Austrians are enthusiastic about their own High German. German High German, on the other hand, is perceived as arrogant. This is the interim result of a study by Stefan Dollinger from the University of British Columbia (Canada).

So far, around 41,000 people have taken part in the online survey. Since the end of May, the English and German studies graduate has been conducting a survey on the state of Austrian High German. The two largest groups (according to self-assessment) are "Austrians" (around 38,000) and "Germans" (around 900) who live in Austria.

The researcher considers the results to be "somewhat surprising, but extremely solid" when asked how the different types of High German affect them: Austrians not only consider Austrian High German to be more beautiful and likeable than German High German, but also more educated, correct and precise.

Young people also appreciate Austrian High German

They find German High German much more arrogant - an assessment that they share with Germans living in Austria. However, they consider German High German to be more educated, more correct and more precise, but also find Austrian-style High German more beautiful and more likeable.

According to the survey, younger people also appreciate Austrian-style German. For Dollinger, the interim results show that "contrary to the doctrine in German studies, there is no discernible de-nationalization of German and the younger generation does not have a significantly different view of Austrian High German". Standard Austrian German, not just the dialect, "seems to be important for expressions of Austrian identity".