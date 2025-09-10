The UN Children's Fund Unicef warns of the far-reaching consequences of malnutrition. (archive picture) Keystone

According to UN figures, for the first time more children and young people worldwide are overweight than undernourished. This was revealed in a report published by the UN Children's Fund on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the report, the number of obese people of this age tripled to 9.4 percent between 2000 and 2022. The proportion of underweight children and adolescents fell by almost four percentage points in the same period and now stands at 9.2 percent.

"When we talk about malnutrition, it's no longer just about underweight children," said Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell. "Obesity is a growing problem that can affect children's health and development. Highly processed foods are increasingly replacing fruit, vegetables and protein at a time of life when nutrition plays a crucial role in children's growth, cognitive development and mental health," she warned.

According to the latest available data from 2022, a total of 391 million children and adolescents aged five to 19 were affected by obesity, the report said. 188 million were even obese.

Almost all regions affected

According to Unicef, obesity is more common than underweight in almost all regions of the world for the first time. Exceptions to this are sub-Saharan Africa and South Asian countries.

The Pacific island states have the world's highest obesity rates among five to 19-year-olds. According to Unicef, the figures here have doubled since 2000. In the island state of Niue, for example, 38 percent of children and adolescents are obese, in the Cook Islands the figure is 37 percent and in Nauru 33 percent. The main reason for this increase is the switch from a traditional diet to cheap, energy-rich imported foods.

However, 27 percent of five to 19-year-olds in Chile are also obese. In the USA and the United Arab Emirates, the figure is 21 percent each.

Marketing of unhealthy food

According to Unicef, the reasons for this are "highly processed foods and fast food with a high content of sugar, refined starch, salt, unhealthy fats and additives". This type of food is inexpensive and is "aggressively marketed" in places where children are present. In addition, advertising from food and drink companies reaches children and young people via digital channels.

The children's charity warns of the far-reaching consequences of malnutrition. Overweight children are more likely to be absent from school, have problems with their self-esteem and are more likely to be bullied. Overweight and obesity could also have a lifelong detrimental effect on health and lead to high costs for healthcare systems and reduced economic productivity.