One of the most expensive properties in the world: The Holme, a historic estate in London's Regent's Park dating back to 1818, was sold a few months ago for a good CHF 154 million. Picture: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The rich club is growing - and so are their fortunes. Germany is one of the countries with the most millionaires. However, recent developments in this country have been somewhat different.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The club of dollar millionaires worldwide has grown once again - mainly thanks to rising prices on many stock markets.

According to the consulting firm Capgemini, this is the highest level since the first evaluation in 1997.

The wealth of the rich also increased to a record level.

In Europe, the number of wealthy private individuals fell by 2.1 percent due to economic stagnation in the largest countries.

In Switzerland, the figure fell by 0.9 percent. Show more

The club of dollar millionaires worldwide has grown again - mainly thanks to rising prices on many stock markets. An estimated 23.4 million people, 2.6% more than in 2023, had investable assets of at least USD 1 million last year.

According to the consulting firm Capgemini, this is the highest level since the first evaluation in 1997. According to the latest World Wealth Report, the wealth of the rich also increased to a record level.

According to the calculations, 90.5 trillion dollars represented an increase of 4.2 percent on the previous year. Once again, the lion's share of the increase in wealth came from the USA.

Decline in Switzerland

The USA is far and away at the top of the rankings with 7.99 million dollar millionaires. Japan remains in second place with 3.99 million wealthy private individuals. Germany is in third place in the ranking of countries with the most dollar millionaires with 1.6 million people. These three countries plus China account for almost two thirds of the world's dollar millionaires.

In Europe, the number of wealthy individuals fell by 2.1 percent due to economic stagnation in the largest countries, according to Capgemini. In Switzerland, the number fell by 0.9 percent.

The number of ultra-high net worth individuals - investable assets of 30 million dollars or more - rose by 6.2 percent worldwide and by 3.5 percent in Europe. This reflects the increasing concentration of wealth. According to the report, there are now 3370 of these super-rich people in Switzerland.

Excluding main residence and collectibles

In its annual "World Wealth Report", Capgemini takes into account shares, fixed-interest securities, alternative investments such as private equity, cash and real estate, provided it is not used by the individual. Art collections and consumer goods such as cars and jewelry are not included.

According to the data, the analysis covers 71 countries that account for more than 98 percent of global gross national income and 99 percent of global stock market capitalization. In addition, 6472 dollar millionaires were surveyed at the beginning of January about their investment strategy, among other things.