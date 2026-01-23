In Iran, as part of a wave of executions, two more men have been executed in connection with the protests earlier this year. The men were accused of participating in the mass protests following the killing of police officers in the city of Isfahan, according to the Misan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary.

ARCHIVE – Iranian Chief Justice Gholam-Hussein Mohseni-Edschehi attends a ceremony at Palestine Square in Tehran. In Iran, as part of a wave of executions, another man has been executed in connection with the January protests. Photo: Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa (file photo)

To date, the Iranian judiciary has executed at least 27 men in connection with the protests and unrest. The demonstrations broke out in late December amid the country’s economic crisis and quickly escalated into mass protests against the authoritarian leadership. The government violently suppressed them. Thousands of demonstrators were killed in the process.

Human rights groups have been criticizing Iran’s rigorous use of the death penalty for years and accuse the authorities of using executions as a means of intimidation. According to Amnesty International, at least 2,159 people were executed in Iran last year—the highest number recorded since 1981. Death sentences were also carried out against alleged spies and political prisoners in connection with the Iran War.