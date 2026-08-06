In the second quarter of 2026, 414,262 people came to Switzerland from neighboring countries to work. This represents a slight increase of 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, compared with the previous quarter and the same quarter of the previous year. In Ticino, the number of cross-border commuters declined.

A closer look at the data published Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reveals that, over the past three years, only the number of cross-border commuters from France has increased noticeably. The numbers from Italy, Germany, and Austria remained relatively stable. The number of cross-border commuters from Italy declined by 1.1 percent between April and June 2026 compared with the same period the previous year.

Compared with the second quarter of 2025, the number of cross-border commuters increased particularly in the Lake Geneva region (+2.8 percent), in the Mittelland (+1.8 percent), in northwestern Switzerland (+1.0 percent), and—at a significantly lower absolute level—in central Switzerland (+2.7 percent). In Ticino (-0.6 percent), Zurich (-1.5 percent), and Eastern Switzerland (-1.2 percent), however, the numbers declined between April and June 2026.

Pressure on Ticino is easing

The statistics are consistent with observations made by the industry association Gastro Ticino at the beginning of the year. According to those observations, applications from northern Italy have declined. The association noted that highly qualified workers, in particular, appear to have less interest in finding a job in Ticino.

On the one hand, this is likely due to the new tax agreement with Italy, which has been in effect since July 2023. According to estimates by trade unions in Ticino, cross-border workers are required to pay higher taxes as a result of the new agreement. On the other hand, trade unions in Italy have successfully fought for better working conditions in the industry.

Commentators in Ticino daily newspapers spoke at the time of a “historic decline” in the number of cross-border commuters. At the same time, experts cautioned against speaking too soon of a reversal of the trend.