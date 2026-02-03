Dangerous to healthMore poison discovered - Nestlé recalls more baby food
3.2.2026
The food company Nestlé is recalling another batch of its infant milk "Beba Optipro 1" in Switzerland. The reason is the detection of the toxic substance cereulide, according to the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Nestlé is recalling another batch of "Beba Optipro 1" infant milk in Switzerland because of a toxic substance.
The bacterial toxin cereulide, which can cause health problems, has been detected in the affected products.
According to the industry, the background to this is a contaminated raw material from a supplier, which has led to recalls worldwide.
The baby food manufacturer Nestlé is once again withdrawing infant milk from sale in Switzerland. A further batch of the "Beba Optipro 1" brand is affected. The recall is due to the detection of cereulide, a toxic substance produced by bacteria. This was announced by the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) on Tuesday.
The measure will be implemented in cooperation with the responsible cantonal enforcement authority, it added. Consumers are being asked not to use the affected products.
The companies cite a contaminated raw material as the cause: an oil from a supplier in China that was contaminated with the toxin was used in the milk powders.
According to health authorities, cereulide is a heat-stable toxin that is not destroyed even by boiling or pasteurization. After ingestion, sudden nausea, vomiting and severe stomach pain can occur after just 30 minutes to six hours.