The food company Nestlé is recalling another batch of its infant milk "Beba Optipro 1" in Switzerland. The reason is the detection of the toxic substance cereulide, according to the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research.

The bacterial toxin cereulide, which can cause health problems, has been detected in the affected products.

According to the industry, the background to this is a contaminated raw material from a supplier, which has led to recalls worldwide. Show more

The baby food manufacturer Nestlé is once again withdrawing infant milk from sale in Switzerland. A further batch of the "Beba Optipro 1" brand is affected. The recall is due to the detection of cereulide, a toxic substance produced by bacteria. This was announced by the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) on Tuesday.

The measure will be implemented in cooperation with the responsible cantonal enforcement authority, it added. Consumers are being asked not to use the affected products.

China raw material is contaminated

Nestlé had already recalled batches of infant formula in several countries at the beginning of January as a precautionary measure. According to industry sources, numerous manufacturers are now affected. In addition to Nestlé, other producers such as Danone, Lactalis and the Swiss manufacturer Hochdorf have also carried out recalls - in more than 60 countries in total.

The companies cite a contaminated raw material as the cause: an oil from a supplier in China that was contaminated with the toxin was used in the milk powders.

According to health authorities, cereulide is a heat-stable toxin that is not destroyed even by boiling or pasteurization. After ingestion, sudden nausea, vomiting and severe stomach pain can occur after just 30 minutes to six hours.