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The harvest begins now More strawberries this year - but later

SDA

26.5.2026 - 10:32

The 2026 strawberry harvest will be larger than last year's. (Archive image)
The 2026 strawberry harvest will be larger than last year's. (Archive image)
Keystone

More strawberries this year, but later. That's what the Swiss Fruit Association is expecting. Due to the cold spell, the harvest is only starting these days, one week behind schedule.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2026, 10:32

26.05.2026, 11:18

In the coming weeks, up to 1100 tons of strawberries per week will be harvested throughout Switzerland, as the fruit association announced on Tuesday. The aromatic fruits are currently of excellent quality. The Swiss strawberries survived the cold period around the ice saints in mid-May well.

Between 900 and 1100 tons of Swiss strawberries are expected every week from 25 May to 14 June. The Swiss Fruit Association expects a total harvest of 7500 tons. This is three percent more than the average of the last five years.

According to the fruit association, Swiss strawberries are particularly sustainable thanks to short transportation routes and careful cultivation. They reach consumers freshly harvested and ripe, making them particularly aromatic and tasty.

According to the association, strawberries provide many important minerals, trace elements, fiber and secondary plant substances. The sweet fruits are also true vitamin bombs: they contain more vitamin C than oranges. And with 32 kilocalories per 100 grams, they are very low in calories.

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