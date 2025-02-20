Four people fell ill with the TBE virus in January 2025. More than at any time since 2013 (archive image) Keystone

The Federal Office of Public Health has already counted four cases of TBE in January. With temperatures expected to reach 15 degrees in the coming days, ticks are likely to become even more active in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In 2023 and 2024, there were two cases in the same period, according to the website of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). By February 9 of the current year, the FOPH had already counted six cases.

The measurement data on the FOPH website does not go back any further. In addition to tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), Lyme disease is one of the most common diseases transmitted to humans by ticks in Switzerland.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the tick season lasts from March to October. From a temperature of around seven degrees Celsius, the animals can become active earlier. On Friday, temperatures of up to 15 degrees are expected in some places.