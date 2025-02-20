  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Health More TBE cases in January than at any time since 2013

SDA

20.2.2025 - 10:35

Four people fell ill with the TBE virus in January 2025. More than at any time since 2013 (archive image)
Four people fell ill with the TBE virus in January 2025. More than at any time since 2013 (archive image)
Keystone

The Federal Office of Public Health has already counted four cases of TBE in January. With temperatures expected to reach 15 degrees in the coming days, ticks are likely to become even more active in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA

20.02.2025, 10:35

In 2023 and 2024, there were two cases in the same period, according to the website of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). By February 9 of the current year, the FOPH had already counted six cases.

The measurement data on the FOPH website does not go back any further. In addition to tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), Lyme disease is one of the most common diseases transmitted to humans by ticks in Switzerland.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the tick season lasts from March to October. From a temperature of around seven degrees Celsius, the animals can become active earlier. On Friday, temperatures of up to 15 degrees are expected in some places.

More from the department

Current. Killing in Pratteln BL: Authorities assume the perpetrator committed suicide

CurrentKilling in Pratteln BL: Authorities assume the perpetrator committed suicide

Environment. Over 9000 tons of plastic collected for recycling in 2024

EnvironmentOver 9000 tons of plastic collected for recycling in 2024

After only 24 hours. Lilly (13) comes to hospital with the flu - then suddenly dies

After only 24 hoursLilly (13) comes to hospital with the flu - then suddenly dies