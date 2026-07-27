The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to spread. According to figures from Congolese health authorities, 1,405 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus since the end of April. The number of laboratory-confirmed infections has risen to 3,200.

Democratic Republic of the Congo More than 1,400 Dead in Ebola Outbreak in the Congo

According to official figures, the fatality rate currently stands at 43.9 percent—meaning that nearly half of all confirmed infections have been fatal. Experts believe there is a high number of unreported infections that have not yet been detected or reported.

Conflicts and mistrust make containment more difficult

It is believed that the disease was able to spread unnoticed for weeks in eastern Congo this spring. Conflicts with armed groups and widespread mistrust of aid workers are hampering efforts to contain the outbreak.

To date, Ebola infections have been reported in 5 of the 26 provinces of this country of 116 million people, with the northeastern province of Ituri identified as the epicenter of the outbreak. Ituri borders Uganda and South Sudan. There have also been Ebola cases in Uganda, at least two of which were fatal.

Third-Worst Ebola Outbreak

Ebola is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact, particularly contact with bodily fluids. The current outbreak is particularly difficult to contain, in part because there is currently neither a specific vaccine nor a targeted treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. Clinical trials of two antiviral treatments have been underway since early July.

In 2014 and 2015, more than 11,000 people died during an Ebola epidemic in West Africa. During the second-deadliest recorded outbreak, which occurred from 2018 to 2020 in eastern Congo, approximately 2,300 people died. In terms of the number of fatalities, this is now the third-deadliest Ebola epidemic since records began.