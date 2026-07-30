The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to spread rapidly. According to the Congolese government, 1,521 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus since the end of April. The number of laboratory-confirmed cases has risen to 3,442.

Democratic Republic of the Congo More Than 1,500 Dead in Ebola Outbreak in the Congo

According to official figures, the fatality rate currently stands at 44 percent—meaning that nearly half of all confirmed infections were fatal. Experts believe there is a high number of unreported infections that have not yet been detected or reported. Experts suspect that the virus was spreading for months before the outbreak was detected in mid-May.

Experts: The Fastest-Growing Outbreak Ever

The number of infections is rising faster than ever before in an Ebola outbreak. “This is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak of all time,” said Carl Skau, deputy director of the World Food Program (WFP), on Wednesday. “In West Africa, it took eight months for 1,000 people to die.” During the 2014–2015 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, more than 11,000 people died. During the second-deadliest recorded outbreak, which occurred from 2018 to 2020 in eastern Congo, approximately 2,300 people died.

Ebola is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact, particularly contact with bodily fluids.