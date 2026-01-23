According to authorities, the pilot and co-pilot of a firefighting helicopter were killed on Sunday when the helicopter crashed after colliding with a second helicopter during an operation west of Athens. The fight against the flames continues. In Spain, however, the situation has eased significantly, and in France, too, the situation remains stable despite a few new fires.

The helicopter crash brought the death toll from the fires in Greece to five. Three firefighters had already lost their lives last week on Crete and the Peloponnese Peninsula.

The state broadcaster ERT aired a video purportedly showing the collision between the two firefighting helicopters. The footage shows one helicopter making contact with the rotor of the other. Shortly thereafter, one of the helicopters exploded and crashed to the ground as a fireball. The bodies of the two pilots of that helicopter were later found, a fire department spokesperson said. The pilot was from Denmark. The co-pilot was Greek.

The pilot of the other helicopter involved in the accident was able to make an emergency landing after the collision. Both crew members survived the accident, according to Greek radio reports.

Fire Threatens Megara

The massive wildfire west of Athens remains out of control. The flames have spread to within a few kilometers of the city of Megara, which has a population of about 36,000. According to initial estimates, more than 10,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed in this region alone. Numerous farm animals and wildlife have perished. In addition, homes, barns, and farmland have been consumed by the flames.

Weather Brings Only Limited Relief

The Greek Meteorological Service expects winds to ease nationwide on Monday. However, the Civil Protection Agency emphasized that the all-clear cannot yet be given. The risk of wildfires remains very high, especially in the region around Athens.

Emergency responders are fighting on several fronts

The fire department, the army, and civil defense are using heavy equipment to create firebreaks to halt the advance of the flames, particularly in the densely forested Kitheron Mountains west of Athens. Firefighting efforts are being made considerably more difficult by the parched vegetation and the rugged terrain. The emergency crews are also receiving support from firefighters from France and Romania.

Investigation into the Cause of the Fire

Sparks from power lines belonging to a private wind farm network are believed to be the possible cause of the major fire in western Athens. The lines are said to have begun swinging due to strong winds. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Situation in Spain Has Eased

A special unit from North Rhine-Westphalia has been on the scene in Spain since the weekend. The more than 50 firefighters are assisting their Spanish colleagues in fighting wildfires in the northwestern region of Castile and León. Spokesperson Frank Frenser of the Bonn Fire Department said that emergency responders are currently busy locating and extinguishing hot spots.

Compared to recent weeks, however, the situation has eased significantly. According to a Spanish wildfire portal, more than 40 mostly small forest and vegetation fires were active across the country over the weekend, most of them in the regions of Castile and León, Catalonia, Valencia, and Castile-La Mancha.

Fire on a Highway in France

A new wildfire broke out on Sunday in southern France near the city of Carcassonne. According to the prefecture, the fire had spread to 100 hectares within a few hours, and firefighting aircraft were deployed. It was sparked by a burning car on the highway, as media outlets reported, citing the fire department. According to the prefecture, about 100 people in the town of Cazilhac were evacuated as a precaution, and evacuations also took place at rest stops.

On the French Atlantic coast, where the most severe wildfire of the season had raged, residents of the two resort towns of Lège-Cap-Ferret and Le Porge are now allowed to return on Monday. However, this does not apply to campgrounds, the Bordeaux Prefecture announced in the evening.

In addition, evacuation orders and curfews were lifted in the Var department in southern France, where a fire that had reignited three days ago had spread rapidly. Nevertheless, the prefecture warned that the risk of the fire reigniting remains, particularly due to the winds. Media reports citing the prefecture stated that 41 homes had been destroyed by the flames.