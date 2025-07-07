Days after the start of the flash floods in Texas, more and more deaths are being confirmed. There are still missing people.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to media reports, the death toll from the flash floods in Texas has risen to more than 100.

According to the authorities, 84 people died in the particularly affected area of Kerr County alone.

Of these, 28 were children.

The search for missing persons continues unabated. Show more

According to media reports, the death toll from the flash floods in Texas has risen to more than 100. According to the authorities, 84 people died in the particularly affected area of Kerr County alone. Of these, 28 were children, it was reported on Monday afternoon (local time).

Kerr County had been severely affected in recent days by the flash floods that began on Friday morning. The search for missing persons continues unabated. The overall extent is still unclear. Rain is also expected in the region in the coming days.

There remains a threat of flash flooding overnight and through the day on Monday somewhere over the Flood Watch area. Difficult to pinpoint exact locations where isolated heavier amounts occur. Any additional heavy rainfall will lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/9AHwr7Vkg5 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 7, 2025

The rescue operations are difficult, there are still torrential floods and it continues to rain. According to the authorities, there was a power cut in parts of the area affected by the floods.

White House: National Weather Service was well staffed

Meanwhile, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump would be visiting this week. He will probably travel to Texas on Friday, said his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. She countered criticism that the National Weather Service had not been adequately staffed as a result of cost-cutting measures by the Doge cost-cutting body.

A volunteer helps with search and rescue efforts near the Guadalupe River after flash flooding in Ingram, Texas. Photo: Eli Hartman/FR172217 AP/AP/dpa Keystone

The accusations came from the ranks of the Democrats, for example. The flood continues to be monitored and the authority has sufficient staff, Leavitt said.

Girls' summer camp mourns dozens of deaths

The girls' summer camp "Camp Mystic", which was particularly affected by the floods, mourned the deaths of 27 campers and counselors. "Our hearts are broken alongside the family who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are constantly praying for them," the camp announced. According to the statement, the search for missing girls continues.

The camp was completely devastated by the flash floods, which took many by surprise. The private Christian camp for girls was founded in 1926. It is located in the hills along the Guadalupe River, which is particularly affected by the US flash floods. The water rose rapidly within a short period of time. The area in Texas is known for its summer camps and attracts many vacationers.