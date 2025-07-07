According to media reports, the death toll from the flash floods in Texas has risen to more than 100. According to the authorities, 84 people died in the particularly affected area of Kerr County alone. Of these, 28 were children, it was reported on Monday afternoon (local time).
Kerr County had been severely affected in recent days by the flash floods that began on Friday morning. The search for missing persons continues unabated. The overall extent is still unclear. Rain is also expected in the region in the coming days.
There remains a threat of flash flooding overnight and through the day on Monday somewhere over the Flood Watch area. Difficult to pinpoint exact locations where isolated heavier amounts occur. Any additional heavy rainfall will lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/9AHwr7Vkg5
White House: National Weather Service was well staffed
Meanwhile, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump would be visiting this week. He will probably travel to Texas on Friday, said his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. She countered criticism that the National Weather Service had not been adequately staffed as a result of cost-cutting measures by the Doge cost-cutting body.
The accusations came from the ranks of the Democrats, for example. The flood continues to be monitored and the authority has sufficient staff, Leavitt said.
The girls' summer camp "Camp Mystic", which was particularly affected by the floods, mourned the deaths of 27 campers and counselors. "Our hearts are broken alongside the family who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are constantly praying for them," the camp announced. According to the statement, the search for missing girls continues.
The camp was completely devastated by the flash floods, which took many by surprise. The private Christian camp for girls was founded in 1926. It is located in the hills along the Guadalupe River, which is particularly affected by the US flash floods. The water rose rapidly within a short period of time. The area in Texas is known for its summer camps and attracts many vacationers.
