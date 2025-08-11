A fire near Maceda in Galicia in northwest Spain. (August 10, 2025) Keystone/EPA/Brais Lorenzo

For days, Spain has been groaning under a heatwave with temperatures of more than 40 degrees. As a result, forest fires are breaking out again and again and are difficult to contain. More than a thousand people now have to leave their homes in the northwest of the country.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spain is currently suffering from a heatwave with temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius.

As a result, forest fires are breaking out again and again and are difficult to contain.

More than a thousand people are now having to leave their homes in the northwest of the country. Show more

More than 1000 people have been evacuated in the northwest of Spain due to ongoing forest fires. According to the local authorities on Sunday, the fires in the provinces of Castilla y León continued to spread due to strong winds and high temperatures.

Around 400 people had been evacuated around the municipality of Carucedo and a further 700 from several villages near the Unesco World Heritage Site of Las Médulas.

According to the fire department, the scorching temperatures, low humidity and strong winds made it difficult to extinguish the fire. Around 60 soldiers from the UME military emergency unit and 20 emergency vehicles were sent to the area to take part in the large-scale firefighting operation. Aircraft and bulldozers are being used to create a firebreak.

Spain's head of government Pedro Sánchez thanked the emergency services "for their tireless efforts" in the online service X.

Suspicion of arson

The head of the regional government of Castilla y León, Alfonso Manueco, expressed his suspicion that the fires were caused by arson: "We will take action against the perpetrators of these attacks on the lives and safety of people and our historical heritage", Manueco told the X online service.

Estoy centrado en los trabajos para la extinción de los incendios en León, Zamora, Ávila y Palencia. Según apuntan los expertos, varios de ellos podrían ser provocados. Vamos a ser implacables con los autores de estos atentados contra la vida y la seguridad de las personas y de… — Alfonso F. Mañueco (@alferma1) August 10, 2025

Just a few days ago, a forest fire near the tourist town of Tarifa in southern Spain was brought under control. More than 1,500 people and 5,000 vehicles were evacuated from campsites, hotels and homes because of the fire.

Spain is currently suffering from a heatwave with temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius, which favors the outbreak of fires. According to the weather service, the high temperatures are expected to continue until at least Thursday. The civil protection authorities have warned of a high risk of forest fires in large parts of the country.