Thousands of hotels sue Booking.com. (Archive) sda

David against Goliath? Booking.com is facing one of the biggest lawsuits in the tourism industry. What hotels from all over Europe are demanding from the company.

Over 10,000 hotels are taking part in a lawsuit against Booking.com for prohibited price fixing clauses.

An ECJ ruling strengthens their position - the case will now be decided in Amsterdam.

The hotel industry is demanding compensation for the period from 2004 to 2024. Show more

Europe's hotel industry takes Booking.com to court. More than 10,000 hotels are taking part in a class action against the travel portal to claim compensation for years of forced price fixing. The background to this is a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) from fall 2024.

According to this ruling, so-called best price clauses could be in breach of antitrust law - but the case must be finally clarified by an Amsterdam court. These clauses had prevented hotels from offering their rooms at a lower price outside of the platform - for example on their own website. The aim was to prevent so-called free-rider bookings.

However, the ECJ judges ruled that platforms such as Booking.com can exist economically without such requirements. It made little difference to travelers: the online platform had abolished the clauses in the European Economic Area due to the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) 2024.

Compensation for two decades of restrictions

"European hoteliers have long suffered from unfair conditions and excessive costs," says the President of the European hotel alliance Hotrec, Alexandros Vassilikos. The class action therefore sends a clear message: "Abusive practices in the digital market will not be tolerated by the hotel industry in Europe." The aim is to obtain compensation for the period from 2004 to 2024.

The lawsuit is being heard before a Dutch court - the travel portal's headquarters are in Amsterdam - and is being coordinated by the Hotel Claims Alliance. It is supported by Hotrec and more than 30 national hotel associations, including the German Hotel Association (IHA). "Now is the time to stand up together and demand compensation," says Alessandro Nucara, Director General of the Italian association Federalberghi.

"The class action has received overwhelming support," says IHA Managing Director Markus Luthe. Due to the great response, the registration deadline has been extended until August 29.

Love-hate relationship

Despite criticism, Booking.com remains indispensable for many hotels. They reach a large number of potential guests via the platform. According to a study by Hotrec and the University of Applied Sciences Western Switzerland Valais, the market share of the parent company Booking Holdings was 71 percent across Europe in 2023 - in Germany it was as high as 72.3 percent. At the same time, the proportion of direct bookings in Germany fell by a good eight percent between 2013 and 2023.