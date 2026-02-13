More than 1.5 tons of shark fins confiscated in Brazil - Gallery The goods are considered particularly lucrative. Image: dpa The police have confiscated more than 1.5 tons of shark fins. Image: dpa More than 1.5 tons of shark fins confiscated in Brazil - Gallery The goods are considered particularly lucrative. Image: dpa The police have confiscated more than 1.5 tons of shark fins. Image: dpa

Brazilian authorities stop the illegal trade in shark fins. More than 1.5 tons are confiscated - including parts of endangered species. The product is considered particularly lucrative.

Four Brazilians and three Chinese were arrested by the police with more than 1.5 tons of shark fins.

The fins came from sharks of various species, including endangered species.

When the sharks are caught, their fins are cut off and the animals are then thrown back into the sea while still alive. Show more

The Brazilian federal police have confiscated more than 1.5 tons of shark fins and arrested seven people. The fins came from sharks of various species, including endangered species, according to the police. They were in various stages of drying.

Fins cut off and then the shark thrown into the sea alive

According to the environmental institute Inema, the fins are obtained using the so-called "finning" method, in which the sharks' fins are cut off and the animals are then thrown back into the sea while still alive. Brazilian law prohibits the targeted capture of sharks as well as the storage, transportation, processing or trade in parts of these animals without a permit. According to the police, shark fins are considered particularly lucrative on the international market.

Among the suspects arrested in the municipality of Rodelas in the north of the state of Bahia are four Brazilians - including one minor - and three Chinese nationals. They are facing charges of crimes against wildlife, qualified handling of stolen goods and involvement of a minor. The confiscated material will now be analyzed by environmental authorities.