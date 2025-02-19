More than 150 small killer whales stranded in Tasmania - Gallery Killer whales belong to the dolphin family. Image: dpa It is still unclear why the killer whales stranded. Image: dpa It was the first stranding of this species in 50 years. Image: dpa Helpers tried feverishly to help the suffering animals. Image: dpa More than 150 small killer whales stranded in Tasmania - Gallery Killer whales belong to the dolphin family. Image: dpa It is still unclear why the killer whales stranded. Image: dpa It was the first stranding of this species in 50 years. Image: dpa Helpers tried feverishly to help the suffering animals. Image: dpa

According to eyewitnesses, there are even babies among them: more than 150 killer whales are lying helpless on a beach on the Australian island of Tasmania. There is little hope for the dolphins.

More than 150 small killer whales are stranded in Tasmania, Australia. Around 136 of the animals, which belong to the dolphin family, are still alive, the Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment announced this morning (local time). Marine biologists, veterinarians and helpers were feverishly trying to keep them alive - in the hope that they would make it back to deeper waters.

It was the first stranding of this species in Tasmania for 50 years, said Brendon Clark from the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS). A video published by the Guardian Australia newspaper showed the suffering animals lying all over the beach.

"It's absolutely horrific"

"There are babies too, it's absolutely horrific," an eyewitness told the Australian broadcaster ABC. The animals were fighting for survival. "They're looking at me and I just can't help them." Due to the inaccessible location of the beach, it was almost impossible to get the necessary special equipment here in time, experts explained.

The ministry spoke of 157 marine mammals that had washed up on the remote beach near the town of Arthur River in the northwest of the state for unknown reasons. Small killer whales, scientifically known as "Pseudorca crassidens", are also known as loggerheads. They reach an average length of six meters, making them one of the largest dolphin species in the world. They resemble the great killer whales or killer whales (orcas), but are solid black.

Why marine mammals become stranded remains a mystery to this day. Especially in Australia, but also in New Zealand, mass strandings occur again and again, often involving pilot whales.