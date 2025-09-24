No country is more at risk from the consequences of natural disasters than the Philippines. The island nation is also battling flooding this week. Keystone

According to the World Risk Report, flood risks are increasing due to climate change and human intervention in natural systems. In total, there were 142 disasters caused by flooding last year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

They were the second most frequent cause of disasters after storms. The Spanish region of Valencia, for example, was particularly affected at the end of October, where more than 220 people lost their lives after heavy rain and flooding. The focus of this year's World Risk Report is on flooding. However, storms were the cause of 147 disasters.

According to these figures, more than 1.8 billion people worldwide live in areas with a significant risk of flooding. The consequences of natural disasters are exacerbated by climate change, urban expansion and environmental degradation, write the authors from the Institute for International Law of Peace and Humanitarian Law (IFHV) at Ruhr University Bochum and the umbrella organization "Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft" made up of eleven development aid organizations.

Inequality puts people at a disadvantage

"Global risk drivers are social inequality, structural vulnerability and weak health systems," the report states. This also applies to rich countries, for example when savings are made in key areas of society.

Prevention can prevent many consequences, the authors report: "Good prevention works before it rains: Warning chains take effect, shelters are accessible, neighbourhoods are organized and practised, and planning leaves room for water." Among other things, they suggest Improve early warning systems, consider traditional knowledge in flood forecasts and create and use wetlands or mangroves as protection against flooding.

The authors also produce a risk index. According to this index, no country in the world is as vulnerable to the devastating consequences of a natural event as the Asian island state of the Philippines. After the Philippines, as in the previous year, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Myanmar, Mozambique and Russia are at high risk. Germany ranks 95th out of the 193 countries surveyed.

No trend towards more damage in Switzerland

In Switzerland, too, storms in 2024 led to an above-average number of fatalities and high financial losses, as the evaluation of the storm damage database published on Wednesday by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) shows.

However, according to the WSL, there is no discernible trend towards more storm damage or fatalities in Switzerland.