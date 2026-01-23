In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 2,000 people have already been confirmed to have contracted Ebola. The Ministry of Information of the Central African country reported that the number of confirmed cases currently stands at 2,011, including 754 deaths. Currently, 753 patients are being treated in hospitals and isolation centers.

Democratic Republic of the Congo More than 2,000 Ebola cases confirmed in the Congo

Authorities are tracking cases in five provinces of the Central African country, with the northeastern province of Ituri at the center of the outbreak. Ituri borders Uganda and South Sudan. There have also been Ebola cases in Uganda, including two deaths.

The Congolese Ministry of Information viewed the fact that no new cases have been reported in South Kivu Province for 47 days now as encouraging.

Ebola is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact and contact with bodily fluids. The current outbreak is particularly difficult to contain, in part because there is currently neither a specific vaccine nor a specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. Clinical trials of two antiviral treatments have been underway since early July.