According to the health authority Africa CDC, the number of confirmed Ebola deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to more than 200.

Including the two patients who died in neighboring Uganda, the death toll now stands at 204, said Wessam Mankoula, a representative of the agency. There are now 894 confirmed cases, 875 of which are in the Congo. A total of 74 people are considered recovered.

In no other Ebola outbreak on the continent has the number of confirmed cases been so high in the first month, Mankoula said. That is three times as many as in the second-highest outbreak. Experts are particularly concerned about the low number of contacts being tracked. Only 4,112 contacts of confirmed Ebola patients are currently being actively tracked. However, it is estimated that there are approximately 35,000 contacts in total. “We are very far from having the situation under control,” Mankoula warned.