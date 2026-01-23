More than 240 cases of West Nile virus infection have been reported in Europe since the start of the season. Italy has been particularly hard hit. The WHO has called for increased vigilance.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the West Nile virus is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes from wild birds. However, the mosquitoes can also infect humans. (File photo)

As of last Wednesday, a total of 241 cases had been reported in seven European countries in which people had been infected locally—that is, they had not contracted the virus while traveling.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), 139 cases were reported from Italy, 61 from Greece, 17 from Spain, and 13 from North Macedonia. According to the report, 6 cases were recorded in Romania, 4 in France, and 1 in Germany.

20 percent of those infected develop flu-like symptoms

The report went on to state that a total of 59 areas in Europe are affected. More than half of these areas—36—are located in Italy, particularly in the northern part of the country. However, the agency emphasized that this is not a comprehensive overview of transmission patterns.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently called for increased vigilance due to several cases of West Nile fever in Southern Europe.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), about 20 percent of those infected develop a febrile, flu-like illness. Only about one in every 100 infected people becomes severely ill. The virus is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes among wild birds. However, the mosquitoes can also infect humans. West Nile fever usually resolves without complications; long-term effects are relatively common only among severely ill patients.

How to Protect Yourself

According to the RKI, West Nile fever, which is caused by viruses, is treated symptomatically. There is no specific treatment and no vaccine. In areas with known mosquito populations, the RKI recommends wearing long-sleeved shirts or blouses and long pants. In addition to insect repellent, mosquito nets and window screens are also useful. In residential areas, mosquito breeding sites should be eliminated whenever possible. The insects also lay eggs in small pools of water—such as in buckets, coasters, and clogged gutters.

Hope for Treatments

A research team in Ticino has discovered antibodies against the dangerous West Nile virus. The discovery could pave the way for new treatments and, in the long term, vaccines as well, according to an announcement by the Università della Svizzera italiana (USI) in late June.

For the study published in the journal *Immunity*, the team led by immunologist Davide Robbiani of USI analyzed blood samples from people who had recovered from West Nile virus infection. In the process, they identified two promising antibodies. According to the researchers, the findings provide an important foundation for the development of medical countermeasures against West Nile viruses. In the study, they describe them as “promising candidates for the development of antibody-based therapies.”

In Switzerland, the West Nile virus was detected in native mosquitoes for the first time in 2022. In 2025, the first locally transmitted case of West Nile fever in humans was also confirmed.