About two and a half weeks after the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, the official death toll has surpassed 4,000. Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and brother of the acting head of government, announced on Platform X that 4,118 people had lost their lives in the disaster. In addition, there were 16,740 injured. Nearly 18,000 people lost their homes in the disaster.

Two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck Venezuela on June 24. More than a thousand significantly weaker aftershocks followed. In La Guaira in particular, numerous buildings lie in ruins. According to experts, it is extremely unlikely that any more survivors will be found. Rescue workers are now focusing on clearing the rubble and providing aid to those affected.