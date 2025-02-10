  1. Residential Customers
Plunged off a bridge More than 50 people killed in bus accident in Guatemala

dpa

10.2.2025 - 18:06

A bus plunges off a bridge, killing dozens of people. President Arévalo speaks of a tragedy and declares national mourning.

DPA

10.02.2025, 18:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At least 51 people have died in a bus accident in Guatemala, according to the authorities.
  • The bus plunged around 20 meters from a bridge in Guatemala City.
  • President Arévalo speaks of a tragedy and declares national mourning.
Show more

According to the authorities, at least 51 people have died in a bus accident in Guatemala. The coach was on its way to Guatemala City when it plunged around 20 meters from a bridge in the capital, according to the fire department.

The President of the Central American country, Bernardo Arévalo, condoled with the families of the victims and declared a period of national mourning. "The tragedy on the Belice bridge is a national pain that I deeply regret," said Arévalo. The cause of the accident was initially unclear. The bus crashed into a river of black water.

At least five people rescued

Soldiers and rescue workers were deployed. The fatalities were 36 men and 15 women, local fire department spokesman Carlos González told the Emisoras Unidas radio station. At least five survivors were taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

The bus was on its way from the municipality of San Agustín Acasaguastlán to Guatemala City, around 90 kilometers to the southwest, when the accident occurred, according to the Attorney General's Office on Platform X. According to a report in the newspaper "Prensa Libre", the driver is said to have lost control of the bus for reasons that are still unclear.

