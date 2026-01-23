More than five weeks after the severe double earthquake in Venezuela, the death toll has surpassed another milestone of 1,000. According to official figures, a total of 6,125 people have lost their lives, as announced by Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly. The cleanup of the rubble is far from over.

According to Rodríguez, the brother of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, 346,000 metric tons of debris have been cleared so far. This represents about 16.5 percent of the total amount—estimated by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) at 2.1 million metric tons—generated by the earthquakes. More than 800 buildings were damaged or completely collapsed.

Thousands of people are still missing

The death toll is expected to continue rising. However, there is no official figure for the number of missing persons. According to the unofficial website “Desaparecidos Terremoto Venezuela” (Missing Persons: Venezuela Earthquake), family members and friends are still searching for more than 29,500 people. Another website, “Venezuela Te Busca” (Venezuela Is Looking for You), puts the number of people being sought at just under 17,800.

Earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale struck Venezuela on June 24. According to World Bank estimates, they caused nearly $20 billion in direct property damage. According to these estimates, nearly half of the damage was to residential buildings. The state of La Guaira and the Capital District of Caracas were particularly hard hit.