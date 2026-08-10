The death toll from the severe earthquake in Colombia continues to rise—now to more than 80. In the hard-hit city of Pereira alone, west of the capital Bogotá, 47 deaths have been recorded so far, according to Police Chief Óscar Leonel Ochoa in an interview with Caracol Radio.

According to Governor Dilian Francisca Toro, at least 27 people were killed in the Valle del Cauca department, including 3 children. In the Chocó department, the regional government reported a preliminary toll of 4 dead and 69 injured. In Manizales, three deaths and hundreds of injuries were reported. Authorities emphasized that the numbers could still rise.

The earthquake struck at 7:34 a.m. local time. The epicenter was located near San José del Palmar in the Chocó Department at a depth of 96 kilometers, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC). The tremors were felt in several cities across the country. Residents joined rescue workers in searching the rubble for survivors.