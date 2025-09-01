Volunteer works in the rubble after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district. Another strong earthquake shook western Afghanistan. Picture: Keystone/AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

The country in the Hindu Kush is repeatedly shaken by severe earthquakes. The number of dead and injured is still high - and could rise significantly.

An earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed more than 800 people, according to initial reports from the state news agency Bakhtar.

The agency, which is controlled by the ruling Taliban, also reported that many people were injured.

According to the US earthquake observatory USGS, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0. Show more

According to the ruling Taliban, more than 800 people have died in several earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan. A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior told the German Press Agency that around 2,800 people were injured in the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar. In Kunar province, numerous houses were completely destroyed, he added.

According to the US earthquake observatory USGS, the first earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0 and occurred around midnight on the border with Pakistan at a depth of eight kilometers. Several aftershocks followed.

According to the authorities in Nangarhar, helicopters are being used to fly the wounded out of the affected areas. A video from the Afghan news channel Tolonews shows people searching for survivors in the rubble.

"Full solidarity with Afghanistan"

"I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that struck the country early this morning," wrote UN Secretary-General António Guterres on X.

I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that hit the country earlier today.



I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.



The @UN team in Afghanistan is mobilized… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 1, 2025

The region, where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, repeatedly experiences severe earthquakes. According to the UN, a series of earthquakes on October 7, 2023, killed more than 1,500 people in Afghanistan - many more were injured. According to the Taliban, more than 1,000 people died in an earthquake in the Hindu Kush country in 2022.

In view of the decades of conflict and the often poor building fabric, many houses in Afghanistan are not particularly stable. Earthquakes therefore often cause major damage.

Following the earthquake, Iran's government has promised rapid support for neighboring Afghanistan. Tehran is ready to immediately assist with relief and rescue measures in the affected areas, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai in a statement.