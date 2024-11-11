A monkey enclosure of the Alpha Genesis company in South Carolina. Image: IMAGO/Newscom World/Drew Martin

Following the escape of 43 monkeys from a research laboratory in the US state of South Carolina last week, more than half of the monkeys have now been recaptured.

Now more than half of the monkeys have been recaptured.

However, a "larger group" of monkeys are still along the fence line outside the research site and have entrenched themselves in trees. Show more

Veterinarians examined the 24 animals and according to initial reports, all are in good health, as the police announced on Sunday. However, a "larger group" of monkeys are still along the fence line outside the research site in the town of Yemassee and have taken refuge in trees.

The rhesus monkeys escaped from the research site on Wednesday after a new employee failed to fully lock the enclosure, according to police. Since their escape, the monkeys had explored the outer fence of the compound, but continued to interact with their fellow monkeys inside the facility through sounds, which officials took as a positive sign.

The Alpha Genesis company says it provides primates for research worldwide. Alpha Genesis, local health authorities and the police stated that the monkeys posed no threat to public health. The managing director of Alpha Genesis, Greg Westergaard, said that attempts would be made to recapture the monkeys for as long as necessary. There have already been incidents at the research facility in previous years where monkeys have escaped.

