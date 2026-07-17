Following Thursday's severe thunderstorms, the weather situation will remain tense on Friday as well. Starting in the afternoon, thunderstorms—some of them severe—will once again move across Switzerland. Locally, hail, heavy rain, and stormy gusts are possible.

Here's what it's all about Following Thursday's severe thunderstorms, the risk of thunderstorms will increase significantly again on Friday.

Locally severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds are possible, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

The weather will remain changeable and wet at times over the weekend as well. Summary created with

Following Thursday's severe storms, Switzerland must brace itself for the next round of thunderstorms. Although the sun will still be shining in many places on Friday morning, this pleasant spell is unlikely to last long.

New showers and thunderstorms will begin to form widely as early as this afternoon. Meteorologists expect the most intense period to occur between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The areas most affected will be the Mittelland, the Jura, Central Switzerland, and parts of the Pre-Alps. Severe thunderstorms may also develop in Eastern Switzerland.

Locally, there is once again a risk of hail, heavy rain, and strong gusts of wind. Significant amounts of precipitation are possible, particularly along the Jura Mountains and in the Alpine foothills. Before the thunderstorms, temperatures will rise again to around 26 degrees.

The weekend will remain changeable

The unsettled weather will continue on Saturday as well. In addition to sunny spells, showers will pass through from time to time, and thunderstorms are again possible in some areas. Rain will be more frequent, especially on the northern slopes of the Alps. Highs will be around 25 degrees.

On Sunday, the weather will calm down somewhat. The sun will peek out at times in the lowlands, but isolated showers are still possible, especially in the east. In the Alps, the weather will remain changeable. Temperatures will drop slightly, reaching about 23 degrees.