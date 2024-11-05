In the darker months of the year, the BFU advises pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright clothing and reflective materials. Keystone

To mark the Day of Light on Thursday, the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) is drawing attention to the importance of being visible in road traffic.

People on foot are particularly at risk of accidents in poor lighting conditions, at dusk and in the dark, the BFU announced on Tuesday. For example, there are 60 percent more serious accidents involving pedestrians in November than in May.

Particular care must be taken when crossing the road. Even at well-lit pedestrian crossings, the following applies: only cross the road when you are sure that the approaching vehicle has seen you and will slow down.

The BFU advises pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright clothing and reflective materials such as arm and ankle bands. Wearing a fluorescent vest is also always a good idea and can save lives.

