  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Road safety Be more visible in everyday life with fluorescent vests and bright clothing

SDA

5.11.2024 - 13:07

In the darker months of the year, the BFU advises pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright clothing and reflective materials.
In the darker months of the year, the BFU advises pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright clothing and reflective materials.
Keystone

To mark the Day of Light on Thursday, the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) is drawing attention to the importance of being visible in road traffic.

05.11.2024, 13:07

People on foot are particularly at risk of accidents in poor lighting conditions, at dusk and in the dark, the BFU announced on Tuesday. For example, there are 60 percent more serious accidents involving pedestrians in November than in May.

Particular care must be taken when crossing the road. Even at well-lit pedestrian crossings, the following applies: only cross the road when you are sure that the approaching vehicle has seen you and will slow down.

The BFU advises pedestrians and cyclists to wear bright clothing and reflective materials such as arm and ankle bands. Wearing a fluorescent vest is also always a good idea and can save lives.

SDA

More from the department

Latest news. Great need after flood drama in Spain - aid package put together

Latest newsGreat need after flood drama in Spain - aid package put together

Greece. Large pickpocket clique arrested in Athens

GreeceLarge pickpocket clique arrested in Athens

Justice. Vaud man sentenced after attack on football referee

JusticeVaud man sentenced after attack on football referee