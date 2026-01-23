The outflow from Lake Lugano at the Ponte Tresa bottleneck will be increased from the current three to eight cubic meters per second for a period of ten days. This will allow more water to flow into Lake Maggiore and into the Italian rice-growing regions near Novara, Lomellina, and Milan.

The measure will result in a total drop of about ten centimeters in the water level of Lake Lugano, the Ticino Waterways Office announced on Tuesday.

It will take effect immediately for the next ten days and will be closely monitored, as the press release further states. Once this period has expired, the situation will be reassessed based on further developments in water conditions and taking regional needs into account.

The measure was adopted by the Italian-Swiss consultative body responsible for regulating the water level of Lake Maggiore and managing water resources in the watershed. The body reportedly convened for an emergency meeting on Monday at the request of the Italian Ministry of the Environment. Lake Lugano and Lake Maggiore are naturally connected via the Tresa River.

Critical Situation on Lake Maggiore

The meeting was convened in response to the critical water situation in Lake Maggiore and the downstream rice-growing areas in the regions of Novara, Lomellina, and Milan, as well as Italy’s request to consider additional water releases from the Ticino hydroelectric reservoirs. The water level of Lake Maggiore is currently extremely low and, according to the head of the Ticino Office for Watercourses, is only a few centimeters away from a new record low.

The report goes on to state that the Ticino cantonal government had already informed the Piedmont region on July 17 that the Swiss side was also affected by a drought warning due to a lack of rainfall. Water reserves in Ticino’s hydroelectric power plants are currently at their lowest levels in the past ten years. The Piedmontese government had therefore asked neighboring Ticino to increase the amount of water released into the region.

For this reason, and to ensure the reliability of the electricity supply, there are no grounds for additional water releases from the reservoirs. Furthermore, the canton’s scope for action is legally limited, as a large portion of the water is subject to concessions held by private operators, over which the canton has no direct control, the statement concludes.