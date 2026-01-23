In its first official response following the mass influx of migrants into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, the Moroccan government attributed the incident, among other things, to misinformation on the internet.

dpatopbilder – A resident of Ceuta sits at a bus stop while migrants who have entered Spain are escorted by Spanish soldiers toward the Spanish-Moroccan border to be returned from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta to Morocco. Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP/dpa

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior said the influx of migrants was not organized but occurred spontaneously. He attributed it to the spread of false information online, the activities of human smugglers, and a misinterpretation of a Spanish court ruling that limits the deportation of certain migrants.

In light of the crisis in the exclave bordering Morocco, speculation has also arisen that the Moroccan government may have deliberately triggered—or at least tolerated—the mass influx into Ceuta in order to put pressure on Spain. According to Spanish media, several migrants independently reported that they were not stopped but rather encouraged to cross the border. Many others also reported that they had become aware of the allegedly open border through videos and news posts on platforms such as TikTok.

Morocco reports significantly lower figures

The spokesperson for the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior went on to say on Sunday that the government in Rabat is cooperating with Spanish authorities and remains a reliable partner in the fight against irregular migration. According to the ministry, it estimates that around 40,000 migrants were attempting to reach Ceuta. A good 1,100 others are said to have attempted to reach Melilla—the second Spanish exclave in North Africa, which, like Ceuta, is bordered by Morocco on land and by the Mediterranean Sea on the other side.

According to its own estimates, the Spanish government believes that between 50,000 and 60,000 migrants managed to make their way from Morocco into the sealed-off exclave within a short period of time and later returned.

The Moroccan side put the death toll at eleven. Spanish authorities most recently reported that at least 72 migrants had died while attempting to reach Ceuta. According to the report, many of them drowned while trying to swim to Ceuta.

What are the reasons for this sudden surge?

It has not yet been possible to conclusively determine what led to the influx into the city, which has a population of about 84,000. In addition to the possible role of the Moroccan authorities, there has also been discussion that Spanish immigration policy may have sent the wrong signals—in particular, the legalization of the residency status of undocumented migrants already living in the country. Although this measure does not apply to new arrivals, it is said that it may have raised false hopes among migrants.

In addition, many attribute the recent surge to a Spanish court ruling. It makes it more difficult to turn people away after they have entered the country by sea. The Ministry of the Interior in Rabat also referred to this.

There is, however, unusual consensus in Spain on one point: According to nearly all observers, the unprecedented influx would hardly have been possible without the Moroccan authorities at least temporarily turning a blind eye. The border, which is normally heavily guarded, is considered so sensitive and easily controllable that, according to the newspaper “El País,” tens of thousands of people could not have crossed it without the “approval or cooperation” of officials in Rabat. The inaction of Moroccan security forces, documented in numerous videos, leaves “no doubt” about this.