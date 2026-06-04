A female hiker who has been missing on the Hardergrat in the Bernese Oberland since the beginning of May is dead. According to the Bernese cantonal police, the mortal remains of a person have been found and identified.

A 26-year-old female hiker had been missing in the Hardergrat area above Lake Brienz since the beginning of May.

The 26-year-old was reported missing on May 4. Immediately initiated search measures were initially unsuccessful. On June 1, a personal item belonging to the missing person was found in Lake Brienz near Oberried, whereupon a new search was launched, as the Bernese cantonal police announced on Thursday.

The next day, mortal remains were found in the Louwigraben area. The deceased was a Libyan-German dual citizen. She wanted to hike from Harder in the direction of Augstmatthorn. According to current information, the police are assuming an accident. Further investigations are underway.