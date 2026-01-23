Last year, the Swiss mortgage market grew at an above-average rate for the first time since 2022. For lenders, however, this does not automatically mean better business, as margins remain under pressure.

According to the 2025 Mortgage Market Study published Thursday by MoneyPark and Helvetia, the mortgage market grew by 3.1 percent, or 39 billion francs, in 2025. This marked the first time the market surpassed the 1.3 trillion franc threshold.

Growth was thus slightly above the ten-year average of 3.0 percent. The market grew by 2.6 percent in 2024 and by 2.4 percent in 2023. According to the study, in addition to low interest rates and rising real estate prices, the liquid housing market also contributed significantly to this trend.

Raiffeisen Banks Close the Gap on UBS

As in previous years, cantonal and Raiffeisen banks accounted for three-quarters of net growth. Specifically, this amounted to 29 billion Swiss francs. Both the Raiffeisen banks (+4.6 percent) and the cantonal banks (+3.9 percent) posted above-average growth.

The Raiffeisen banks thus narrowed the gap with market leader UBS, which—after sharp declines in previous years—was at least able to maintain its volume (+0.1 percent). The gap now stands at just 52 billion francs.

There was a shift among the leading banks. Pension funds narrowly surpassed insurance companies to become the second-largest providers of mortgages. Overall, however, they account for only a small share of the total Swiss mortgage market, at 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Margins are under pressure

However, the higher mortgage volumes did not immediately translate into increased profitability for lenders. The net interest margin fell by 10 basis points year-over-year to 1.16 percent. Compared to the peak year of 2023, the decline was as much as 24 basis points.

"The rebound in volume in the mortgage market does not, therefore, represent a rebound in earnings," the report continues. The margin boost from the period of the interest rate turnaround two years ago is gradually being eroded. Even lower refinancing costs have only been able to counteract the trend to a limited extent. The authors of the study expect margins to remain under pressure in the future as well.

Based on first-quarter results and persistently low interest rates, market growth in 2026 is expected to be comparable to that of the previous year. The resurgence in the number of real estate transactions, as well as rising real estate prices, are likely to provide additional support to the mortgage market.