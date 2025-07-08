With the prospect of a cut in the key interest rate, mortgage rates also fell in the second quarter, according to a new mortgage barometer. Image: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

Interest rates for mortgages in Switzerland became more favorable in the second quarter. The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) reduction in the key interest rate has put pressure on the price of both Saron mortgages and fixed-rate mortgages.

In June, the SNB lowered the key interest rate from 0.25 percent to 0 percent, as expected by many economists. With the prospect of a reduction, mortgage rates also fell in the second quarter, according to the comparison portal Comparis in its mortgage barometer published on Tuesday.

Following the SNB's key interest rate cut, Saron mortgages, among others, continued to fall in price, according to the report. First-rate Saron mortgages cost an average of 0.9 to 1.2 percent, with the Saron benchmark interest rate even moving slightly into negative territory following the SNB's decision.

"Contractually, a value of 0 percent always applies to Saron mortgages in this case," explained Comparis expert Dirk Renkert according to the press release. "The amount of Saron mortgages is then determined exclusively by the bank margin. Only if the banks reduce their margins can Saron mortgages become cheaper," Renkert continued.

Fixed-rate mortgages also cheaper

Senior fixed-rate mortgages were also cheaper. According to Comparis, 10-year fixed-rate mortgages cost an average of 1.4 to 1.9 percent, while 5-year fixed-rate mortgages were offered for 1.0 to 1.5 percent. In the first quarter, rates for 10-year mortgages ranged between 1.5 and 2.1 percent.

The benchmark rates, which Comparis calculates on the basis of the reference interest rates published by 30 banks, declined. The benchmark rate for 10-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to 1.77 percent at the end of June from 1.92 percent at the end of March, while the benchmark rate for 5-year mortgages fell to 1.40 percent from 1.63 percent.

This occurred in an environment of declining capital market interest rates, the report continued. At the end of June, the yield on 10-year federal bonds was 0.41 percent, 0.10 percentage points lower than at the end of March, and the refinancing costs of banks, so-called swaps, had also fallen.

This had a direct impact on the conditions of fixed-rate mortgages, as the financial institutions added their individual margin to the swap rate, Comparis continued.

Hardly any changes in the choice of term

However, the comparison service did not identify any major changes in the choice of terms in the second quarter compared to the first. The proportion of mortgages with terms of three years or less was again around one fifth, with Saron mortgages accounting for a good half of this.

Fixed-rate mortgages with medium terms (4 to 7 years) accounted for around a quarter of all deals, which was almost the same as in the first three months of the year. And long-term fixed-rate mortgages with terms of 10 years or more continued to be the most popular, accounting for just under half of all deals. Their share also remained similar to the previous quarter.