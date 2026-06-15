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Real estate prices are rising Mortgage rates rose slightly in the second quarter

SDA

15.6.2026 - 07:53

Anyone looking to buy a home or renew their mortgage will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. (Stock image)
Anyone looking to buy a home or renew their mortgage will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. (Stock image)
Keystone

Mortgage rates rose slightly in the second quarter. Only Saron mortgages remained stable.

Keystone-SDA

15.06.2026, 07:53

15.06.2026, 09:40

Anyone looking to buy a home or renew their mortgage will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets. Mortgage rates rose in the second quarter.

For example, benchmark rates for 5-year mortgages have risen by 26 basis points to 1.69 percent since early March, and for 10-year mortgages by 18 basis points to 1.98 percent, as shown by a survey published on Monday by Moneypark and Helvetia. Even the top rates, which can be achieved with good creditworthiness and negotiating skills, are slightly higher at 1.26 and 1.53 percent.

The only rates to remain stable were Saron mortgages. As a result, demand for them has promptly picked up again. According to the study’s authors, they are likely being used more frequently as a “waiting room” to switch to attractive fixed-rate mortgages later on. In their view, however, this could lead to a rude awakening for some borrowers in the event of a sudden rise in interest rates.

Internationally, signs of a structurally higher interest rate environment are mounting. And this makes a return to rock-bottom interest rates in Switzerland increasingly unlikely.

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