Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has described the deadly bomb attack in a nightlife district in the heart of the capital as a “brutal act of terrorism.” However, authorities are remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the attack, which took place at a gourmet restaurant. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced this morning that the necessary investigations into the explosion are underway.

"The perpetrators will be found and punished," Mayor Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. He expressed his condolences to the victims' families. Several Telegram news channels reported that the death toll from Saturday night's attack had risen to five.

There was initially no official confirmation of the death toll. Following the explosion, authorities had reported 3 deaths and 21 injuries. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the dead included a woman suspected of having brought the explosive device, a security guard who had refused to let her into the restaurant, and a patron.

Explosive device detonated by remote control

According to reports, the homemade explosive device detonated around 8:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. CEST) on Saturday at the restaurant, located in a popular Moscow nightlife district near the zoo.

The daily newspaper *Kommersant* reported, citing its own sources, that the attack was aimed at guests attending a private event at the restaurant. According to the report, the bomb—which contained metal balls—was detonated by remote control as the woman was being checked by security. However, it is possible that the woman knew nothing about the contents of the package she was carrying—and mistook it for a routine gift delivery.

Was a general celebrating his birthday at the restaurant?

Russian military bloggers wrote on Telegram that a general in the armed forces had celebrated his 55th birthday at the restaurant. According to the reports, the name Alexander Chayko—who has been head of the Russian Aerospace Forces since May of this year—was being mentioned. He is also said to have celebrated his promotion there. The guests reportedly included high-ranking intelligence officials, government officials, members of parliament, and generals. There was no official confirmation of this either.

Prior to that, Chayko had served as deputy chief of the General Staff. In March of this year, according to a statement from the European Council, Chayko was sanctioned for his role in the massacre in Bucha shortly after the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in 2022.

The authorities initially provided no information on the matter. The restaurant was not easily accessible on Saturday evening because it was hosting a private event. Media reports indicated that, due to the prominence of the guests, a large contingent of officers from the Federal Security Service (FSO)—which is also responsible for protecting the Russian president—was on duty.

There have already been several assassination attempts on high-ranking Russian military officials

Since the start of Moscow’s war of aggression against Ukraine in 2022, high-ranking military officials and propagandists have repeatedly been targeted in assassination attempts, even within Russia. Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the Russian Army’s military intelligence service, was seriously injured in February of this year.

In April 2025, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in a car bomb explosion. In December 2024, Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s NBC defense forces, was also killed in a bomb attack. The Ukrainian intelligence service claimed responsibility for the attack. It views such attacks as part of its defensive struggle against Russia’s war of aggression.

The FSB, Moscow’s domestic intelligence agency, repeatedly reports that Ukrainian intelligence services are recruiting individuals to carry out acts of terrorism and sabotage. Dozens of suspects are currently in custody as a result. The FSB repeatedly urges citizens to remain vigilant and not to get involved in such acts.