“There’s good news. I’m alive and free,” he said in a video posted on Telegram, filmed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. He said he wanted to see how things would unfold and would share his plans later. Dozens of Russian opposition figures are living in exile abroad due to political persecution in Russia under Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Nadezhdin had also recently announced that he was giving up his bid to run in Russia’s parliamentary elections in September. Following a brief detention, he stated in July that he did not want to put his supporters at unnecessary risk and would therefore withdraw. He also made it clear that he was considering leaving Russia for his own safety.

Nadezhdin had published the transcript of his most recent interrogation on his Telegram channel. According to the transcript, he is accused of sharing a video showing an image of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was tortured to death in a penal camp. It was claimed that by doing so, the opposition figure had referred to Navalny’s organization, which is banned as extremist. “I did not do what I am accused of,” Nadezhdin wrote.

Designated by Moscow as a “foreign agent”

In July, the Russian Ministry of Justice designated Nadezhdin as a “foreign agent”—a label the government uses to stigmatize dissidents. “Foreign agents” are barred from running in elections in Russia. The ministry accused Nadezhdin of spreading misinformation about decisions made by Russian authorities and of calling for unauthorized demonstrations and vigils.

As recently as the 2024 presidential election, long lines had formed in Moscow as supporters gathered the necessary signatures for him. However, the election commission did not allow Nadezhdin—who has openly taken a stand against Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine—to run in the election.

The few opposition figures still at liberty in Russia are denouncing an increase in the already pervasive repression ahead of the election, which is scheduled for September 18–20. Despite the widespread dissatisfaction among many Russians in the wake of the war, the Kremlin-backed United Russia party intends to maintain its position of power in the election.