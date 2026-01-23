Following the nighttime airstrike on Kyiv, the Russian military described the attack as a strike against the Ukrainian defense contractor Fire Point. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow stated that a production facility had been hit that manufactures parts and warheads for the Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile. In addition, a fuel depot supplying the Ukrainian army was reportedly destroyed.

The Russian side did not provide any evidence to support this account. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram about reports of burning oil tanks in the Obolon district. According to Ukrainian sources, the airstrike—which involved missiles and combat drones—focused, as it had on Thursday, on the suburb of Browary and its logistics centers. According to official reports, three people were killed—not in Browary, but far outside the city in the village of Puchivka, where a drone struck a family’s home.

Warring parties remain silent on strikes against military targets

For some time now, the Russian military has been listing the alleged military or military-industrial targets of its airstrikes. In many cases, this cannot be verified. When such strikes do occur, Ukraine’s information policy is to ignore them. The reports list strikes on civilian targets such as residential buildings, factories, stores, or social services facilities. Conversely, Russian authorities also speak only vaguely of crashed drone parts at unspecified industrial facilities when there are visible large fires, for example, at refineries.

With the Flamingo cruise missile, the FP-1 long-range drone, and the FP-2 medium-range drone, Fire Point is one of the Ukrainian Army’s most important domestic suppliers.