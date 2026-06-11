A large proportion of bus drivers suffer from health problems. According to a study, the growing stress factors for staff include cost-cutting measures, staff shortages, and poor planning.

More than half of those surveyed suffer from joint pain, according to the Trapheac study by the University Center for General Medicine and Public Health in Lausanne. The results were presented at the delegates’ meeting of the Transport Workers’ Union (SEV) on Thursday in Lausanne.

At the same time, there is an increased risk of stress and burnout. Frequent night and early morning shifts, long workdays of more than ten hours, and repeated incidents of aggression by individual passengers have been shown to have negative effects on mental health, according to the study.

The findings further show that daily fear of accidents and conflict-prone situations are among the strongest triggers for exhaustion. At the same time, adequate rest periods and suitable break rooms would measurably reduce stress levels.

It is not only the health of bus staff that is at risk, but also the well-being of railway company staff. Staff shortages and cost-cutting pressures are having a noticeable impact on health here as well, the report added.

The increase in health problems leads to more absences. Not only must companies take action, but policymakers must also realize that every cost-cutting measure places an additional burden on staff, SEV President Matthias Hartwich was quoted as saying in a press release.

At the meeting, SEV delegates resolved to place the health of transportation staff at the center of the union’s work and to launch a union campaign based on this.