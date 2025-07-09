The tapestry is one of the most important discoveries of the Middle Ages. France.fr

The Bayeux Tapestry artistically depicts the conquest of England by the Normans in 1066. Next year, the work is due to go on a long-awaited journey.

In return, France and Great Britain agreed to exchange historical objects, including the Sutton Hoo collection and the Lewis chess pieces.

The tapestry is considered an important medieval work of art and was probably made in England. Show more

The world-famous Bayeux Tapestry is to return to the UK for the first time in 900 years. The tapestry, which depicts the conquest of England by the Normans in 1066, is to be loaned from France to the British Museum next year. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In return, the Sutton Hoo collection, the Lewis chess pieces and other objects will be lent to France, as reported by the PA news agency. The Bayeux Tapestry, made in the 11th century, is considered one of the most remarkable pictorial monuments of the High Middle Ages. Many historians believe that it was embroidered in England.

"The Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most iconic works of art ever produced in the UK and I am delighted that we will be able to welcome it here in 2026," said UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. Initial discussions about a loan began years ago.