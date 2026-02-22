Media: Drug lord "El Mencho" dead - cars on fire - Gallery A soldier stands next to a burnt-out bus that was set on fire in Cointzio after the death of "El Mencho". Image: sda Roads with burning cars, trucks and buses were closed in several states. Image: Refugio Ruiz/AP/dpa A burnt-out vehicle stands on a road in Guadalajara in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Image: Alejandra Leyva/AP/dpa The CJNG is one of the most powerful drug cartels in Mexico. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Media: Drug lord "El Mencho" dead - cars on fire - Gallery A soldier stands next to a burnt-out bus that was set on fire in Cointzio after the death of "El Mencho". Image: sda Roads with burning cars, trucks and buses were closed in several states. Image: Refugio Ruiz/AP/dpa A burnt-out vehicle stands on a road in Guadalajara in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Image: Alejandra Leyva/AP/dpa The CJNG is one of the most powerful drug cartels in Mexico. (symbolic image) Image: dpa

Narco songs celebrate his machinations. "The Lord of the Roosters" was on the run for years. Now the leader of the Jalisco cartel is dead, according to media reports. Cartel members react with anger.

Seven people, including the powerful cartel leader himself, were killed in a military operation to arrest Mexican drug boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho". This was confirmed by the Mexican Ministry of Defense.

"El Mencho" was seriously injured during the operation and died while being airlifted to Mexico City, according to the official statement. The ex-policeman had led the Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) drug cartel, which he founded, since 2011. Two suspected members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel were also arrested during the operation in the municipality of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco. Three soldiers were injured and had to be taken to hospital urgently.

I’ve just been informed that Mexican security forces have killed “El Mencho,” one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins. This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys./Los buenos somos más que… — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) February 22, 2026

The USA had offered a reward of 15 million US dollars (around 12.7 million euros) for "El Mencho". Washington reacted to the news of his killing via US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. One of the "bloodiest and most ruthless drug lords" had been killed, he wrote on Platform X. "This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America and the entire world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys".

In 2018, the US reward for the capture of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was still 10 million US dollars. The bounty was later increased to 15 million US dollars. Archivbild: IMAGO/Newscom World

Burning cars in the streets

In response to the military operation, gang members blocked streets with burning cars, trucks and buses in several states, including Jalisco, Michoacán, Aguascalientes, Tamaulipas and Guanajuato.

🚨🇲🇽 Cartels unleash chaos in Mexico — highways blocked, cars set on fire



Narcos are setting up roadblocks across cities, shutting down highways and streets.



In Guadalajara, armed men were caught on video hijacking a civilian’s car — only to set it ablaze moments later. https://t.co/H0ZqsI0Wm0 pic.twitter.com/eW46aEINqN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 22, 2026

Fires were also set in pharmacies and small retail outlets. In the popular tourist city of Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific coast, videos showed burning cars and large clouds of black smoke rising from between the buildings. The authorities called on people to get to safety.

Vehicles burn after being set fire by members of the CJNG Cartel in the streets of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/cYKbcOjQpZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

The US embassy in Mexico issued a security alert for US citizens. Due to ongoing security operations and roadblocks, US citizens in the affected areas should remain in their homes until further notice, it said.

The drug lord with a penchant for cockfighting

"El Mencho" was 59 years old. He was born on July 17, 1966 in Aguililla, a poor community in the western state of Michoacán. In the Mexican underworld, he was known as the "Lord of the Roosters" because of his love of cockfighting. His other nickname, "El Mencho", is said to be a derivation of his first name Nemesio. Numerous narco songs, called "narcocorridos", celebrate his criminal activities.

The US government had classified the extremely violent drug cartel of "El Mencho" as a foreign terrorist organization. According to the US authorities, the crime syndicate led by him is a transnational organization with links as far away as China and Australia. In addition to the fentanyl trade, it is also involved in extortion, migrant smuggling, the theft of oil and minerals and arms trafficking.

From police officer to dangerous cartel leader

According to the US Treasury Department, Oseguera has been involved in drug trafficking since the 1990s. In 1994, he was arrested in Sacramento in the US state of California for smuggling heroin. After three years in prison, he was deported to Mexico - and hired on as a police officer in the western state of Jalisco.

He later joined the Milenio cartel, one of the first Mexican crime syndicates to deal in synthetic drugs. He worked together with the Sinaloa cartel of drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. The CJNG cartel was later split off and founded. Under Oseguera's leadership, it quickly developed into one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Mexico.

The four letters

The "company with the four letters", as the cartel is called by its members, has a large arsenal of weapons and armored vehicles. In Mexico, it has carried out bloody attacks on security forces, hung corpses from bridges and once even shot down a military helicopter, killing nine people. The cartel is also accused of luring young people with false job offers in order to forcibly recruit them.

"El Mencho", who led an inconspicuous life, is said to have a fortune worth billions and laundered money through real estate, cattle breeding and music businesses. Regional music groups have composed songs about him. Alleged propaganda videos of the cartel are repeatedly circulating on social networks. They show heavily armed men in combat uniforms calling themselves "Señor Mencho's people".