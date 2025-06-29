A dead woman and a dead girl lie on a forest path in North Rhine-Westphalia. What happened? The woman had a laceration to her head. Three days earlier there had been an assault on the same path.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dead woman and a dead toddler have been found on a forest path in Dorsten in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Passers-by alerted the police. There are indications of an act of violence.

The police assume that a crime has been committed and have set up a homicide squad. Show more

A dead woman (32) and a dead toddler (19 months) were found on a forest path in Dorsten in North Rhine-Westphalia. They are mother and daughter. The woman had a laceration to the back of her head. The police assumed it was a violent crime.

Now the police have arrested a 16-year-old from Ukraine. The teenager is said to have appeared at the scene of the crime on Sunday evening and "admits involvement in the crime", according to several newspapers.

Police officers discovered a dead woman and a dead toddler on a forest path in Drosten, North Rhine-Westphalia, following a tip-off from passers-by. FotoBludau/dpa

According to the dpa, the woman was first discovered by a witness shortly before 6.00 am. She initially thought the woman was asleep. The alerted police then determined that the woman was dead and discovered the child's body in a nearby bush.

Attack on the same road three days before the crime

The Tüshausweg crime scene is a branch path to a forest cemetery. Tüshausweg already appeared in another police report on Friday.

According to the Recklinghausen district police, a 40-year-old woman and her child (1) were attacked there by a man and a woman at around 11.30 a.m. on June 26. The duo tried to rob her of her handbag and fled with the victim's earrings in a black BMW X6.

According to "Bild", the police are investigating whether there is a connection between the crimes. Following the discovery of the woman and the girl, the police have set up a homicide squad and are urgently looking for witnesses.