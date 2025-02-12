The incident took place at a resort in the Dominican Republic. Manuel Meyer/dpa-tmn

A Canadian family of four fell ill at the end of 2023 after eating at the buffet of an all-inclusive resort. The mother and eldest son die. Now the father has sued the hotel.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mother and her son (8) have died of food poisoning in the Dominican Republic.

Stephen Gougeon, the father of the Canadian family, has now sued the hotel for millions in compensation.

He is making serious accusations against the resort regarding hygiene conditions and health care. Show more

A planned dream trip to the Dominican Republic in 2023 ended tragically for the Canadian Gougeon family of four: just one day after arriving at the Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham Resort, mother April (41) and eight-year-old Oliver lost their lives to food poisoning. The 38-year-old father is now demanding compensation of 7 million US dollars (around 6.4 million Swiss francs) from the hotel.

"I don't think I'll ever recover from this," says Stephen Gougeon to the New York Times."I've lost my wife, who I loved so much, and my son, who was such a wonderful person and who I was so looking forward to seeing grow up."

The Gougeons had been eating at the resort's buffet before their health rapidly deteriorated. All four suddenly developed symptoms of severe food poisoning: they suffered from dizziness and shortness of breath and had to vomit.

Serious accusations against the clinic

Despite a visit to the resort's clinic, medical care was inadequate, a coroner's report confirmed. Stephen and Wesley, Oliver's younger brother, only recovered after being admitted to another clinic. For April and Oliver, the necessary medical help came too late.

Stephen Gougeon is now making serious accusations against the hotel. He criticizes the unsanitary conditions in the food areas and the delayed medical response. "The confusion and delays in treatment cost valuable time and ultimately the lives of my wife and son," explains the 38-year-old.

The family's lawyer emphasizes that the lawsuit is not only seeking financial compensation, but also to expose the abuses.

