In Italy, a woman kills her nine-year-old son with a knife. Christoph Sator/dpa (Archivbild)

The parents live separately and the child does not return to his father in the evening. He then calls the police. The officers make a gruesome discovery.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A gruesome act has shaken Italy: a nine-year-old boy was killed with a kitchen knife by his own mother in the northern Italian town of Muggia.

The father, who lives separately from the 55-year-old woman, has custody of the boy, but was allowed to visit his mother.

When the boy did not come home and the mother did not respond to phone calls, the father alerted the police, who found the boy dead. Show more

The gruesome death of a child makes headlines in Italy: The nine-year-old boy was killed by his own mother with a kitchen knife in the northern Italian town of Muggia, according to police. The 55-year-old woman and the father lived separately. The father had custody of the fourth-grader. However, the boy was allowed to visit his mother. The woman, who according to media reports is undergoing psychiatric treatment, is now in custody.

The crime was discovered after the 58-year-old father raised the alarm: the boy was supposed to be back with him by 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening. However, the appointment passed without the child turning up. The mother did not answer the phone. The father then called the police. The boy's body was then discovered in the bathroom with severe cuts.

Mayor: family looked after by social services

The mayor of the town of 13,000 inhabitants near Trieste, Paolo Polidori, reported that the family had been looked after by social services. However, there was nothing to suggest "that something like this could happen". However, the Ansa news agency reported, citing the investigators, that until recently the woman was only allowed to see her child in the company of social workers. She had only been allowed to be alone with him for a few days.

According to the emergency services, the woman also cut herself with the knife. She was initially taken to hospital. She is now in prison. The city commemorated the boy who was killed with a minute's silence at midday.